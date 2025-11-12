Crane $CR Position Lessened by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Crane by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Crane by 2.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co increased its holdings in Crane by 4.3% in the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 1,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Crane by 3.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crane by 3.1% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $187.50 on Wednesday. Crane has a 1 year low of $127.04 and a 1 year high of $203.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.68. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $589.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.54 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Crane has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.74%.

In related news, VP Alejandro Alcala sold 20,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total transaction of $4,007,257.34. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 33,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,461,801.24. The trade was a 38.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CR. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Crane from $200.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. DA Davidson set a $235.00 target price on Crane in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Crane from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crane presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.60.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

