Nwam LLC Acquires 2,672 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 8,373,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,948 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,201,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,880,000 after purchasing an additional 616,733 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,658,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,409,000 after purchasing an additional 368,908 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,648,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,200,000 after acquiring an additional 18,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $40,844,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.08. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $30.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average is $28.57.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

