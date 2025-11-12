Nwam LLC Has $2.14 Million Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Nwam LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 273.2% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $255.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.45 and a 200-day moving average of $231.73. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $262.23. The company has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
