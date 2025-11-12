Verus Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF $XTEN

Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 34.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:XTEN opened at $46.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.01. BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $43.92 and a 12 month high of $47.82.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of ten years. XTEN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

