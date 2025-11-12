VeraBank N.A. Sells 2,536 Shares of Halliburton Company $HAL

VeraBank N.A. cut its stake in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,695 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 252.3% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Halliburton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Melius began coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.48.

Halliburton Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:HAL opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Halliburton Company has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $32.57. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.34.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 5.91%.The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.