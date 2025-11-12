VeraBank N.A. Has $341,000 Holdings in CME Group Inc. $CME

VeraBank N.A. boosted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of CME Group by 59.1% during the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 35,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,792,000 after acquiring an additional 13,196 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth approximately $2,972,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in CME Group by 109.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,392,000 after acquiring an additional 29,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in CME Group by 415.9% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 75,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,799,000 after acquiring an additional 60,835 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $278.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $266.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.56 and a 1-year high of $290.79.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 58.84%.The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Harold Eugene Jr. Ford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.53, for a total transaction of $263,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,511.23. The trade was a 47.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Shepard acquired 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $265.19 per share, for a total transaction of $69,479.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 258,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,540,742.21. This represents a 0.10% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders sold 14,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,791,486 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $309.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on CME Group from $298.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus dropped their price objective on CME Group from $308.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CME

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.