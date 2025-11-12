VeraBank N.A. Acquires New Stake in Sysco Corporation $SYY

VeraBank N.A. bought a new position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,070,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,970,000 after purchasing an additional 162,961 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Sysco by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,199,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,714 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,810,000 after purchasing an additional 146,573 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Sysco by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,828,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,403,000 after buying an additional 145,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,087,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,747,000 after buying an additional 391,614 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sysco news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $77,841.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,581. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price target on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $75.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Sysco Corporation has a one year low of $67.12 and a one year high of $83.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.22 and a 200 day moving average of $77.17.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 112.04% and a net margin of 2.21%.The business had revenue of $21.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Sysco’s payout ratio is 57.91%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

