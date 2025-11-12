Nwam LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Nwam LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,116 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 379.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.3%

IUSB stock opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.17. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $44.67 and a 52-week high of $47.20. The company has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.26.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.1643 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

