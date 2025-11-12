Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 255,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000,000 after buying an additional 16,344 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 58.0% in the first quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 18,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter.

VT stock opened at $141.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.02. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $100.89 and a 52 week high of $142.21. The company has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

