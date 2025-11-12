Savant Capital LLC Purchases 4,919 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 39.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at $2,120,000. Ally Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 90,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $21,792,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its holdings in Prologis by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 67,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after buying an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prologis news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,090.62. This trade represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,019. The trade was a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $3,013,665 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $119.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.39.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $126.24 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $127.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.46 and a 200-day moving average of $111.40. The company has a market capitalization of $117.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 36.71%.The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.78%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

