JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Gruss & Co. LLC

Gruss & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.4% of Gruss & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Gruss & Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.5% in the first quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $315.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $858.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $319.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.38.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,769.68. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

