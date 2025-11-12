The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,900 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $42,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 210.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 121.1% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 272 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4,485.7% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $140.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.75.

TJX stock opened at $146.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $162.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.12. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $147.59.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.72%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

