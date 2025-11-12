Bailard Inc. Buys 11,734 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Bailard Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,808 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $1,658,180,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 29.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,985,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,120,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616,471 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,763,415 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,948,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371,113 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,467,896 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $471,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,293,067 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,184,589,000 after buying an additional 1,390,554 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $126.98 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $110.86 and a 1 year high of $141.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.56 and a 200 day moving average of $131.37. The firm has a market cap of $220.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. William Blair raised Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

