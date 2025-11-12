Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.3% of Bailard Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $55,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $627.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $781.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $613.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $579.67. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $634.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

