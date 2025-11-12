Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of YUM. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

NYSE YUM opened at $150.60 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.13 and a 12 month high of $163.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.28.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.11%.The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 1,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.81, for a total transaction of $261,161.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total transaction of $1,074,964.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 102,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,413,371.40. The trade was a 6.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 32,112 shares of company stock worth $4,760,814 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.29.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

