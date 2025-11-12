Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Molson Coors Beverage Company $TAP

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 325,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,106 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $15,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 151.8% in the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 735.5% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molson Coors Beverage

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director David S. Coors acquired 2,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.47 per share, with a total value of $99,835.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 30,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,159.42. The trade was a 7.92% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:TAP opened at $47.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 1 year low of $42.94 and a 1 year high of $64.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.65.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.05). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.360-5.360 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.