Rathbones Group PLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,601,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,006,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,356,000 after acquiring an additional 29,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 23,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $89.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $83.29 and a 52-week high of $94.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.77.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3251 per share. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

