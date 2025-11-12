Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $1.88 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,409.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 785.7% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 66,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 58,828 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,433.6% during the 2nd quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 6,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,504,421,000 after buying an additional 75,125 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,063.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,724,000 after buying an additional 98,616 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,478.9% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $115.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.89.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.1%

ORLY stock opened at $99.22 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $108.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.74 and its 200-day moving average is $97.06. The firm has a market cap of $84.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 206.86% and a net margin of 14.23%.O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.41 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $289,375.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,375. The trade was a 27.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

