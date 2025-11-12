Graco Inc. $GGG Holdings Raised by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 320.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 41.5% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Graco by 982.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $82.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $92.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.52.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Graco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $543.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GGG shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Graco from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $89.00 price objective on Graco in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

