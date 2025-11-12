Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,660 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Veralto were worth $6,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLTO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veralto by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,737,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,916,000 after buying an additional 390,285 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,541,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,264,000 after acquiring an additional 811,843 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,235,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,502 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Veralto by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,856,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,224,000 after purchasing an additional 314,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Veralto by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,223,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,137,000 after purchasing an additional 682,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VLTO. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Veralto from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on Veralto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Veralto from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Veralto from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $1,131,243.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 106,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,286,830.94. This represents a 9.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VLTO stock opened at $97.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.88 and a 200 day moving average of $102.65. Veralto Corporation has a 1 year low of $83.86 and a 1 year high of $110.11.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Veralto had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Veralto’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.950-0.980 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.05%.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

