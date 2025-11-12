Rathbones Group PLC Has $435,000 Stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 81.6% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1,277.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 48.9% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 261.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBIT opened at $58.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.85 and its 200-day moving average is $62.76. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.98 and a fifty-two week high of $71.82.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

