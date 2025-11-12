Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 196.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,594 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $6,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,569,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $602,674,000 after purchasing an additional 965,089 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in EPAM Systems by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,628,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $274,923,000 after purchasing an additional 809,423 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 2,332.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 729,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,232,000 after purchasing an additional 699,877 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,456,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $31,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $180.15 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.15 and a 1-year high of $269.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.07 and a 200-day moving average of $165.71.

EPAM Systems announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Citigroup upgraded EPAM Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.81.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 1,511 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.27, for a total transaction of $227,057.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 146 shares in the company, valued at $21,939.42. The trade was a 91.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

