Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 13,665 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,665 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $6,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 603.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,446,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,689 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 288.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,491,000 after buying an additional 1,204,446 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 187.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,566,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,136,000 after buying an additional 1,021,809 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 78.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,466,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,370,000 after buying an additional 646,053 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,148,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski purchased 23,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.66 per share, for a total transaction of $2,014,908.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 687,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,224,491.70. The trade was a 3.58% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on BAH shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $106.00 price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, October 24th. William Blair upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.82.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $86.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.83. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 1 year low of $82.23 and a 1 year high of $184.35.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

