Midwest Trust Co Invests $480,000 in The Clorox Company $CLX

Midwest Trust Co bought a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 63,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 19.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $125.69.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $104.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.26. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $104.08 and a 52-week high of $171.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 377.86%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.300 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 22nd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $1,861,774.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 54,221 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,475.38. This trade represents a 21.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

