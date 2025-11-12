Qorvo, Inc. $QRVO Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 54,179 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $7,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 222.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Qorvo by 166.5% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Mizuho raised Qorvo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In other news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 13,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 54,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,010. The trade was a 19.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qorvo Stock Performance

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $86.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.55. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.46 and a 12-month high of $106.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.19. Qorvo had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

