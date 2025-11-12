Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 829 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. $JXN

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $5,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JXN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 31.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Jackson Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.80.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Jackson Financial stock opened at $93.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.70 and a 12-month high of $114.46.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of ($1,162.00) million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.26%.

Jackson Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

