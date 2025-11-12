Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 86.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,819 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $443.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $493.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $534.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $435.42 and a 1 year high of $595.17. The company has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Roper Technologies ( NASDAQ:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.110-5.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-19.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROP. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $506.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $577.83.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

