Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys 10,546 Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. $DRVN

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,546 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRVN. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Driven Brands during the second quarter valued at $1,106,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 335.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 100,176 shares during the last quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 35,915 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Driven Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Driven Brands by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average is $16.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 25.31% and a negative net margin of 9.14%.The business had revenue of $564.12 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DRVN shares. Zacks Research upgraded Driven Brands to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Thursday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Driven Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Driven Brands from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

In related news, Director Jonathan G. Fitzpatrick sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,279,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,144,126.65. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

