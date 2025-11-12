Montag A & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF $GBTC

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GBTC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the second quarter worth about $356,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Down 3.1%

NYSEARCA GBTC opened at $80.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.19 and a 200 day moving average of $86.86. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $59.79 and a twelve month high of $99.12.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

