Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCQ Stock Holdings Lessened by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,545 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCQ. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 36,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC now owns 136,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 43,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.0677 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

