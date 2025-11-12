Montag A & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RL. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,364,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 67.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,739,000 after buying an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 110.3% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 12,219 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 12.9% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $423.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $352.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.13.

NYSE RL opened at $334.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a one year low of $176.61 and a one year high of $341.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.34. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a $0.9125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.98%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

