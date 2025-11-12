Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ Stake Raised by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,638 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,232,000 after purchasing an additional 23,896 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 37,949 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,594 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 210.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,093 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 10,916 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JAZZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $183.00 price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.50.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $137.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of -20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1 year low of $95.49 and a 1 year high of $148.06.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $8.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $2.26. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.650-8.450 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 408,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,235,640. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock worth $1,525,280 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

