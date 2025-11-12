Montag A & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 1,214.3% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Amgen by 3,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. The trade was a 14.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $405.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $288.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. DZ Bank increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $335.00 to $364.00 in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Amgen from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $338.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.36. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $338.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.58 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.57%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

