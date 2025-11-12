Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ Stake Cut by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,166 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,267,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,109,000 after purchasing an additional 546,711 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 5,587,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,843,000 after buying an additional 175,554 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,002,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,014,000 after buying an additional 94,200 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,807,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,497,000 after acquiring an additional 60,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,186,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,802,000 after acquiring an additional 95,060 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.43 and a 1 year high of $23.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.20.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

