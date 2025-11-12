Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 2,717 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 11.4% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $57.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $71.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 14.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.37.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

