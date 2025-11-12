Nwam LLC Buys 4,142 Shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF $DFGP

Nwam LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) by 26.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFGP. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,545,000 after purchasing an additional 201,791 shares in the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 151,240.5% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 575,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,337,000 after purchasing an additional 574,714 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,616,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,075,000 after buying an additional 179,321 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:DFGP opened at $55.36 on Wednesday. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $56.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.54 and a 200 day moving average of $54.63.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.6601 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st.

(Free Report)

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.