Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $2.58 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,644,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,997,000 after purchasing an additional 86,679 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,371,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,773,000 after purchasing an additional 20,594 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,112,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,952,000 after buying an additional 8,613 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 695,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,395,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 413,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,074,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of SDY stock opened at $138.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.10 and a 200-day moving average of $137.57. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.79. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $119.83 and a 52 week high of $144.45.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

