SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 11.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Florida Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $81.75 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $50.67 and a 52-week high of $86.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.07.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

