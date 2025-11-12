Nwam LLC Purchases 592 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN

Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 32.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $177.83 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $129.38 and a 52 week high of $183.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.36. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.