Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 36,619 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,619 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,056,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,525,544,000 after acquiring an additional 323,206 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,418,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,192,988,000 after purchasing an additional 33,696 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,505,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $946,466,000 after purchasing an additional 185,783 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,760,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,353,000 after purchasing an additional 156,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,634,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $441,462,000 after buying an additional 162,121 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALNY shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $377.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. HC Wainwright set a $570.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $489.00 price target (up previously from $449.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $475.00 to $473.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $482.17.

Shares of ALNY opened at $451.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $205.87 and a one year high of $495.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $458.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.71 billion, a PE ratio of -182.98 and a beta of 0.30.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $1.51. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.37 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 273.52% and a negative net margin of 12.96%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.05, for a total value of $1,727,283.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 54,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,434,206.60. This represents a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 2,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.05, for a total transaction of $1,103,454.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,405,673.55. This trade represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 98,144 shares of company stock valued at $44,160,261 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

