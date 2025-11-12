Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 7,191 Shares of Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $9,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.2% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 19.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $348,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GPC opened at $127.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.75. Genuine Parts Company has a 12 month low of $104.01 and a 12 month high of $143.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.80.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-7.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.33.

In other Genuine Parts news, EVP Naveen Krishna sold 5,303 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total value of $732,450.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,606,589.44. The trade was a 16.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

