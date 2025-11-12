denkapparat Operations GmbH Sells 254 Shares of The Allstate Corporation $ALL

denkapparat Operations GmbH decreased its holdings in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH’s holdings in Allstate were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Allstate by 25.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,709,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,424,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,684 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Allstate by 613.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,482,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $512,627,000 after buying an additional 2,134,893 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,328,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,073,000 after buying an additional 497,982 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $84,408,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth $68,590,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL opened at $207.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. The Allstate Corporation has a 1-year low of $176.00 and a 1-year high of $215.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $11.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $5.69. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $17.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allstate from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Allstate and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Allstate to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Allstate to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.13.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

