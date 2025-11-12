Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 17,603 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,191,557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 17,603 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.9% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $147,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.1% in the first quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 222,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,983,000 after acquiring an additional 16,781 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,220,599,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 8,744.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 320,329 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,724,000 after purchasing an additional 316,707 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,373,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its stake in Walt Disney by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 502,961 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $62,372,000 after purchasing an additional 60,353 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.90.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $114.93 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $206.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.33.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.