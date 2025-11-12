Head-To-Head Survey: Tronox (NYSE:TROX) and Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) and Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Eastman Chemical and Tronox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastman Chemical 8.96% 15.24% 5.91% Tronox -8.48% -4.83% -1.40%

Dividends

Eastman Chemical pays an annual dividend of $3.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Tronox pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Eastman Chemical pays out 55.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tronox pays out -9.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Eastman Chemical has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years. Tronox is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Eastman Chemical has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tronox has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

83.7% of Eastman Chemical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of Tronox shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Eastman Chemical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Tronox shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eastman Chemical and Tronox”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastman Chemical $9.02 billion 0.77 $905.00 million $5.99 10.16 Tronox $2.84 billion 0.19 -$48.00 million ($2.05) -1.69

Eastman Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than Tronox. Tronox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eastman Chemical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Eastman Chemical and Tronox, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastman Chemical 0 6 8 0 2.57 Tronox 3 3 4 0 2.10

Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus target price of $78.62, indicating a potential upside of 29.14%. Tronox has a consensus target price of $4.92, indicating a potential upside of 42.06%. Given Tronox’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tronox is more favorable than Eastman Chemical.

Summary

Eastman Chemical beats Tronox on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids. It serves transportation, personal care, wellness, food, feed, agriculture, building and construction, water treatment, energy, consumables, durables, and electronics markets. Its Advanced Materials segment provides copolyesters, cellulosic biopolymers, cellulose esters, polyvinyl butyral sheets, and window and protective films for value-added end uses in the transportation, durables, electronics, building and construction, medical and pharma, and consumables markets. The company's Chemical Intermediates segment offers olefin and acetyl derivatives, ethylene, and commodity solvents; and primary non-phthalate and phthalate plasticizers, and niche non-phthalate plasticizers for industrial chemicals and processing, building and construction, health and wellness, and food and feed. Its Fibers segment provides cellulose acetate tow, triacetin, cellulose acetate flake, acetic acid, and acetic anhydride for use in filtration media primarily cigarette filters; natural and solution dyed acetate yarns, and staple fiber for use in consumables, and health and wellness markets; and wet-laid nonwoven media, specialty and engineered papers, and cellulose acetate fibers for transportation, industrial, agriculture and mining, and aerospace markets. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee.

About Tronox

(Get Free Report)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products. The company’s products are used for the manufacture of paints, coatings, plastics, and paper, as well as various other applications. Tronox Holdings plc is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.