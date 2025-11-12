ProShare Advisors LLC Has $21.51 Million Holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,687 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $21,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. CIBC raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $60.57 on Wednesday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.58 and a 52-week high of $65.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $73.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $115,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 311,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,956,984.90. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

