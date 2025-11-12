ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Position in Perrigo Company plc $PRGO

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,327,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,782 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $35,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 54.6% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Perrigo by 11.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Perrigo by 1.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 57,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Eduardo Guarita Bezerra purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.74 per share, with a total value of $68,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 48,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,100.26. This represents a 6.53% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abigail Lennox acquired 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $28,124.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,124.55. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,118 shares of company stock valued at $232,699. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perrigo Stock Up 0.4%

PRGO opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $30.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.26. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 0.42.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 1.86%.Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Perrigo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.700-2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently -305.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Perrigo from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Perrigo from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perrigo currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

