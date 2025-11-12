Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $24,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,279,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $717,470,000 after purchasing an additional 918,108 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,039,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,548,000 after buying an additional 576,468 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 13.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,295,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $516,385,000 after buying an additional 498,212 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 516.0% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 576,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,311,000 after buying an additional 482,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at $43,816,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $730,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,797. This trade represents a 45.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $201,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 6,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,279.67. The trade was a 19.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $128.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $139.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $141.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.88.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 113.0%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 25.12%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

