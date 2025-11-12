ProShare Advisors LLC Has $14.17 Million Stock Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. $BMI

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,348 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $14,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 0.6% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Badger Meter by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management raised its stake in Badger Meter by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 15,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of BMI stock opened at $185.18 on Wednesday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.17 and a 12 month high of $256.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Badger Meter in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $229.00 target price on Badger Meter and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.33.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

