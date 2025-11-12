Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 140,150 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AMRX

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 238.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 199,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,150 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, 111 Capital bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $115,000. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMRX opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $12.09. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 1,196.20 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $784.51 million during the quarter. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 189.49%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nikita Shah sold 6,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $60,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 146,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,828.50. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew S. Boyer sold 279,244 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $2,619,308.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 152,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,755.88. This represents a 64.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 503,770 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,929. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMRX shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.