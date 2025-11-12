Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Hancock Whitney Corporation $HWC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 929.5% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6,107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $59.02 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $64.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.32 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 23.99%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Corporation will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HWC. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.14.

In other news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 9,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total value of $542,784.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 55,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,512.38. This trade represents a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

